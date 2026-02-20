FDA minister Zirwal's private secretary sent back to parent dept after bribery sting operation

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration minister Narhari Zirwal's private secretary Dr Ramdas Gade was relieved of his post with immediate effect and directed to report back to his parent department following a sting operation related to bribery, an official said on Friday.

Gade, who was on deputation as private secretary to Zirwal, was asked to take charge of his original post as assistant commissioner (animal husbandry) in the agriculture department with effect from February 16, the official added.

A communication has been sent to the General Administration Department seeking immediate issuance of necessary orders, he said.

The administrative action follows a sting operation allegedly conducted in Zirwal's office, in which the use of a purported 'secret codeword' for bribes came to light, he said. It was found that drawing one line with a pen on a file indicated a bribe demand of Rs 50,000, while two lines signified Rs 1 lakh for clearing a file.

Gade's name surfaced after medical shop owner Nirmal Sharma alleged that his licence had been suspended for a month for storing water bottles and ORS in a refrigerator meant for medicines.

Sharma claimed he filed an appeal at Mantralaya on February 7 and a hearing was held on February 13.

He has alleged that when he visited Mantralaya for the hearing, he was made to sit in Gade's cabin, where a clerk, Rajendra Dherange, allegedly demanded Rs 1.10 lakh as bribe, comprising Rs 1 lakh for "senior officers" and Rs 10,000 for himself.

Sharma claimed when he complained that the amount was too high, he was offered a 50 per cent concession, following which he paid Rs 2000 online and Rs 53,000 in cash.

Sharma further alleged that when he visited Mantralaya again on February 21, Zirwal was present in his office but he was not allowed to meet the minister and was instead directed again to Gade.

Sharma has since lodged a complaint with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the entire episode, the official said. PTI ND BNM