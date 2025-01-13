FDA raids Ayurvedic drugs manufacturer in Palghar, seizes stock worth Rs 3 lakh

Palghar, Jan 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Monday said it conducted a raid on an Ayurvedic products manufacturing company in Palghar district and uncovered violations of norms by the firm.

FDA officials seized Ayurvedic drugs valued at Rs 3,09,023 during the raid at the company, Sheetal Medicare Products Pvt, in Dhakivali village under Wada taluka of the district on January 8, the state health regulator said in a statement.

The seized stock was found to be in breach of Section 3(d) of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, which prohibits objectionable claims and advertisements about drugs that mislead consumers, it said.

Drugs inspectors from Palghar collected samples from the company's inventory for further analysis to ensure compliance with manufacturing and safety standards, the statement stated.

The FDA indicated the samples will undergo rigorous testing, and appropriate legal action will be initiated based on the results.

The Ac is designed to curb the promotion of drugs and remedies through misleading advertisements that make false claims about curing diseases or enhancing physical attributes. Such violations can attract stringent penalties, including fines and imprisonment. PTI COR RSY