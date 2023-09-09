FDA raids manufacturing units of dairy products in Thane city; seizes substandard food items worth more than Rs 4 lakh

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) Officials of the Food and Drug Administration (Konkan region) cracked down on manufacturers of dairy products in Maharashtra's Thane city and seized substandard food items worth more than Rs 4 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

A government committee under the chairmanship of Thane additional collector Manisha-Jaibhaye-Dhule has started inspections at establishments manufacturing dairy products, Joint Commissioner of FDA (Food) Suresh S Deshmukh said.

FDA officials raided dairies in the city and found two establishments manufacturing substandard products and seized them, he said.

These facilities were found to be violating the FDA regulations of healthy and hygienic manufacturing premises, he said.

The raids will continue to ensure that there is no untoward incident during the upcoming festivals, the official said. PTI COR ARU