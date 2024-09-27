FDA seizes adulterated chilli powder worth Rs 24.9 lakh in Dhule, seals 3 manufacturing units

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) seized adulterated chilli powder worth Rs 24.9 lakh after raiding spice manufacturing units in Maharashtra's Dhule district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police and FDA officials raided Imran Ahmed Spices, Zaid Mirch and Momin Masala Industries in different areas on Tuesday, the official said.

The team seized more than 32,000 kg of red chilli powder, worth Rs 24.9 lakh, he said.

The official said the manufacturers allegedly used artificial colours, flour and other ingredients in the spice powder to increase the quantity and sell it at a cheaper rate than the market price.

All three manufacturing units were sealed, as they were operating without proper licences, he said. PTI DC ARU