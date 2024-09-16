FDA seizes Ayurvedic drugs worth Rs 6 lakh from firm in Bhiwandi over violations

Thane, Sep 16 (PTI) The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) seized Ayurvedic drugs worth Rs 6 lakh in a raid at a firm in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The FDA raided the premises of Gynoveda Femtech Pvt. Ltd in Bhiwandi on September 13 and seized Ayurvedic drugs worth Rs 6 lakh for violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, and the Rules of 1955, the official said.

The seizure was part of a broader investigation into non-compliance with legal advertising provisions, he said.

Following the raid, the FDA has prohibited the distribution of drugs worth Rs 3.62 crore due to labelling violations, the official said. PTI COR ARU