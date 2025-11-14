FDA seizes illegally imported cosmetic products of over Rs 4 lakh in Mumbai, Thane

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Friday said it has seized unregistered and illegally imported cosmetic products worth more than Rs 4.34 lakh after conducting raids at two locations in Mumbai and one in Thane.

The raids were conducted on Thursday, the FDA said in a statement.

"The FDA made a crackdown at two places at Mumbai and one in Thane for storing and selling imported cosmetics having not registered and without import licence in violation of provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954 and they were seized by drug inspectors," it said.

The operations were conducted at Bera Beauty, as well as Max and More Professional Makeup Store at Crawford Market in south Mumbai.

"Cosmetics worth Rs 2,40,065 and Rs 61,132 were seized from there respectively," it said.

At Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a raid was conducted at Beauty Band, from where unlicensed imported cosmetics valued at Rs 1,32,888 were seized, the statement added.

In a separate action at Kasturi Ayurved in Ulhasnagar, an Ayurvedic product found with objectionable claims was seized, it said. PTI COR NP