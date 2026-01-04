FDA seizes Rs 31.67 cr stock of banned tobacco and hookah products in Pune district

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department has seized banned tobacco and hookah products with an estimated value of Rs 31.67 crore in Pune district, officials said on Sunday.

In another operation, forest department officials at a checkpost near the Satpura range on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border in Jalgaon Jamod seized gutkha and pan masala valued at Rs 75 lakh that was being illegally transported into Maharashtra.

The FDA raided a manufacturing unit in Takve area of Maval taluka in Pune district and confiscated ready-to-use flavoured hookah products, raw material and flavours, valued at Rs 31.67 crore.

A case has been registered against the company's directors and managerial staff, according to a statement issued by the department.

The action followed strict directions issued by FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal to ensure rigorous enforcement against banned products and regular reviews of compliance.

The Pune operation was linked to an earlier seizure worth Rs 19.45 crore at a warehouse in Dapode area of Bhiwandi, Thane district, on December 30. PTI MR NSK