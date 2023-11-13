FDA seizes substandard food products worth more than Rs 3 cr from company in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) Officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized sub-standard and expired products worth more than Rs 3 crore from the premises of a company in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The FDA team inspected the company's premises in the Turbhe area on November 9 and found several irregularities and violations of the FDA regulations in the operations and compliance, joint commissioner of FDA (Food), Konkan Division SS Deshmukh said.

The FDA officials collected samples of the food products and seized stock worth more than Rs 3 crore, he said, adding that action will be taken against the company for violations. PTI COR ARU