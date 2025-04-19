FDA to act against use of cheese analogues, fake paneer: Minister Zirwal

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) The Food and Drug Administration Department is taking strict action against those using fake paneer or cheese analogues (culinary replacements), Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal said on Saturday.

In a statement, he said licences of those involved in trade and sale of fake food products will be cancelled.

"Paneer is a favourite food item and has a huge demand in the market. Paneer is especially popular among children. However, the Food and Drug Administration has found in its investigation that consumers are sometimes being cheated by using fake paneer or cheese analogue," he said.

"Action will be taken against such paneer sellers who mislead consumers. Action will be taken as per Food Safety and Standards Act," he said.

According to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display Regulations) Rules 2020, it is mandatory to display information about all the ingredients and nutritional values of food sold to the consumers. Restaurants, hotels, caterers and fast food vendors are required to provide accurate information on their menu cards, display boards and order machines.

"The Food and Drug Administration is committed to the welfare of consumers. There will be no compromise on the quality of food. Orders have been issued to take strict action against restaurants, hotels and fast food operators if they are found to be involved in defrauding customers," he said.

The Food and Drug Administration has directed all food safety officers to check the purchase and sale bills of cheese analogue distributors in their jurisdiction.

It has also ordered to check the purchase bills of hotels, restaurants, fast food vendors and caterers as well as collect food samples to check for usage of analogue instead of paneer.

The violators will be subject to immediate suspension of licenses as per provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Rules and Regulations 2011 and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Business Licensing and Registration) Regulations 2011, the minister said.

"The Divisional Joint Commissioner (Food) and the six Commissioners (Food) should conduct workshops with the hotel associations to make them aware of the provisions of the law and mention it in the menu cards if cheese analogues are used instead of paneer. Awareness should also be created among the consumers in this regard," Zirwal said. PTI MR BNM