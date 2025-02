New Delhi: An unclaimed black box sent residents of north Delhi's Prashant Vihar to panic on Saturday, leading to a traffic snarl and rushing of a police team.

A PCR call regarding a suspicious box was received at 1.28 pm, prompting an immediate response from a police and bomb disposal team, a police officer said.

After a thorough inspection, officers confirmed that the box contained nothing suspicious.

For nearly an hour, traffic was halted, and commuters had to wait.