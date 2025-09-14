‘Fear has ended, better days ahead’: Nepali doctors on Gen-Z protests, attend Gorakhpur convention

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Doctors from Nepal who participated in the two-day dental convention here said that the Gen-Z protests in their country were both “necessary and transformative.” They said that the violent turn of events initially made them uncertain about attending the meet that ended on Sunday, but as the situation eased, they managed to travel.

Professor Hemant Kumar Halwai, a guest speaker from Nepal, recalled: “Four-five days ago, the situation was alarming. Violence had escalated to the point that curfew was imposed. At one stage, we thought it would be impossible to come to Gorakhpur. But as calm returned, we could make it.” He said about 40–50 students were scheduled to attend, but only six could come due to safety concerns.

Dr Rajan Kumar Das said corruption had plagued Nepal for years and the Gen-Z movement brought a much-needed change.

“Some good and bad (things) happened—there was arson and violence—but revolutions demand sacrifice,” he remarked.

Dr Shrijana Thapa Ghahi added that though the violence was disturbing, the protests paved the way for a change of government. "Fear has ended, and better days are ahead", Ghahi said.

More than 1,000 doctors from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal attended the Gorakhpur convention.