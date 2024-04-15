Fear of escalation, need to explore ways to de-escalate: German envoy on West Asia situation

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Against the backdrop of the Iran-Israel conflict, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Monday said there is a "clear fear of escalation" in the Middle East as he cautioned that the need of the hour was to de-escalate and that "every path" and "every possibility" would have to be explored to get the tension down in the region.

Advertisment

He was addressing a gathering at an event hosted by a leading private university here, two days after Iran's first direct attack on Israel.

"We condemn very strongly what happened last weekend when Iran attacked Israel. But, now I think is not to reflect on how to increase the tension, but decrease the tension," Ackermann told PTI on the sidelines of the event.

Asked if a de-escalation was possible in the West Asia region given the current situation, the envoy said, "I think it is possible." "And, we have seen Dr S Jaishankar calling Israeli foreign minister and Iranian foreign minister. My foreign minister has talked to both foreign ministers, and I think we will do our utmost to bring reason into the process," he said.

Advertisment

The German envoy's comments comes a day after the G7 leaders unequivocally condemned in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel.

"With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilisation of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided. We will continue to work to stabilise the situation and avoid further escalation," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement after a conference call among them initiated by US President Joe Biden.

The US assisted Israel in shooting down dozens of drones and missiles fired by Iran in its first direct military assault on the Jewish state.

Advertisment

The G7 group -- made up of the US, Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Britain and Canada -- also has expressed full solidarity and support for Israel and its people and reaffirmed its commitment towards its security.

The event was hosted by the OP Jindal Global University and the envoy delivered his address on - 'India-Europe Partnership in a Multipolar World'.

Ackermann began his speech by referring to the current situation in West Asia.

Advertisment

"There is a clear fear of escalation, there is growing insecurity because of the tense situation in the Middle East," he said.

Referring to the Iranian military seizing a cargo ship MCS Aires with Israeli links near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, the envoy said the world is seeing "growing attacks" on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Houthis are attacking and a growing piracy is being seen in the region.

"There were 17 Indian nationals onboard and I think, negotiations are underway to free them, I hope it will be done soon," he added.

Advertisment

In his phone conversation with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also called for the release of 17 Indians onboard the Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel MSC Aries.

"So, we are in a period where the international diplomacy tries to de-escalate tension as much as they can. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and my foreign minister, they have the same idea in phoning both Israeli and Iranian foreign ministers, urged them not to escalate further. And, I hope, they will be heard, this message will be heard," Ackermann said, adding the "jury is still out" on this but the efforts quite remarkable to calm down everything.

Later, interacting with PTI, the German envoy on the G7 joint statement said, "You are exactly right in referring to the G7 statement, that is our political opinion. We feel that now is the need of the hour to de-escalate as we will have to explore every path, every possibility to get the tension down in the region. And, that what my government wants to do." Asked if there is an escalation, would it have an impact on the European side, he said, "Escalation is a dangerous, dangerous idea, and we should do our utmost to decrease it, and not escalate it." India on Sunday said that it was seriously concerned over the escalating hostilities between the two sides and called for immediate halt to violence and return to the path of diplomacy.

Advertisment

As Iran's firing of hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel further escalated tensions in the region, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar held separate telephonic conversations with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts and underlined the importance of avoiding escalation and exercising restraint.

The Ministry of External Affairs had also said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia.

Ambassador Ackermann in his address also said, "we have to look at elsewhere too".

"The war in Ukraine is nowhere near an end or any solution (to it). I think there won't be a solution very soon. We will have to face the fact that the relation between Europe and Russia will be very tense for a long time," he said.

He also spoke about the EU-India FTA (Free Trade Agreement) negotiations and said Germany will push for its conclusion. PTI KND AS AS