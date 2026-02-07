Fear of law among criminals seems to be missing in state: Punjab Guv Gulab Chand Kataria

Hoshiarpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state, saying the fear of law among criminals appears to be missing.

Kataria was talking to reporters after attending the passing-out parade and attestation ceremony of 447 women recruit constables at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), Border Security Force (BSF), Kharkan Camp, about 15 kilometres from here.

Replying to a question on the opposition raising questions over the law and order situation in Punjab, Kataria said, "Whether the opposition says it or not, there is a feeling among common people that the fear of law, which should exist in the minds of criminals, seems to be missing.

"They know the law will take action, yet some gangs here are going to any extent to take revenge against each other, and incidents are being reported almost daily. This is a problem today that cannot be denied." He said the state government is taking steps in this regard and the Centre has also been apprised to extend support to Punjab.

His statement came amid the opposition parties attacking the AAP government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation, claiming that it has "totally collapsed." The governor also flagged the growing drug menace problem, saying it is affecting the youth and efforts are being made to weaken Punjab through narcotics.

Kataria said he had undertaken an eight-day 'padyatra' (foot march) last year as part of the anti-drug campaign and would again hold a four-day march from February 9 to 12 in Tarn Taran, Fazilka and Ferozepur. He appealed to people to turn the fight against drugs into a mass movement.

Expressing concern over cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons through drones, Kataria said anti-drone systems had been deployed along the international border. He said nine systems were installed in the first phase and 23 more were deployed subsequently. He added that the Punjab government had also contributed Rs 10 crore towards anti-drone measures.

Earlier, Kataria reviewed the passing-out parade of batches 275 and 276 comprising 447 women recruits who completed 44 weeks of rigorous training.

The governor said the path of military service is among the toughest, especially for women, who have to serve in all kinds of conditions along the borders. He said women are now standing alongside men at the frontline of the nation's defence.

BSF Inspector General Charu Dhwaj Agarwal welcomed the governor at the ceremony. Senior district officials and BSF officers, trainees' families and local residents were present on the occasion. PTI COR CHS MNK MNK