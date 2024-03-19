Fear of MVA's success behind the attempt to forge BJP-MNS alliance: Raut

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged the BJP and the MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, are trying to forge an alliance as they are afraid of Maha Vikas Aghadi's success.

Talking to reporters in the wake of a meeting between Raj Thackeray and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Raut said if Maharashtra Navnirman Sena joins the BJP-led 'Mahayuti', it will have no impact on state politics.

"These developments are taking place out of fear of seeing the success of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)," Raut said.

He said the people of Maharashtra are very clever and they will not tolerate anyone who will march against the state.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Earlier in the day, Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray, met Amit Shah in an indication that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state.

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided, due to his differences with Uddhav and founded MNS in 2006. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

His controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders of various political parties, including the BJP. PTI PR NSK