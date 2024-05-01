Fearing defeat in elections, PM has forgotten dignity of post he holds: Rahul

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is frustrated, disappointed and stands defeated and a government of the opposition INDIA bloc is going to be formed at the Centre.

Advertisment

In a post on X, he said, out of fear of losing in these elections, Modi has forgotten the dignity of the post he holds and is talking all kinds of things and claiming that the Congress will take away the 'mangalsutra' or will snatch people's rooms or buffaloes.

"Listen to the words of a frustrated, disappointed and defeated Prime Minister: The Congress will take away the room in your house, the Congress will snatch away the 'mangalsutra' from your neck, the Congress will take away your buffalo.

"Narendra Modi is saying such absurd and false things because Congress is forming the government by snatching more than 150 out of his 300 seats. Out of this fear, Modi has forgotten the dignity of the Prime Minister and has become a 'lying machine'," Gandhi said in the post in Hindi.

Advertisment

"The INDIA government will not take anything from the public, but will give them the same amount of money that Modi has wasted on his billionaire friends. Our government will not be of the likes of 'Adanis' but of 'Indians'," the former Congress chief claimed.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also thanked the prime minister for at least acknowledging that the Congress was on its way to forming the next government.

"Today in Gujarat the prime minister very pompously declared that the BJP is the only party which is contesting in over 272 seats and he challenged the Congress claiming that it is not only contesting 272 seats and how it can form the government. "Thank you prime minister, for at least acknowledging that we are on our way to forming the government. May we inform you that we have already declared candidates on 326 seats. Is that a degree of entire mathematics, Mr Prime Minister," Khera said in a video statement.

Advertisment

Without taking the name of Gandhi, the prime minister said the party's 'shehzada' (prince) is now claiming the country will burn if Modi comes to power for a third time.

"In reality, it is the Congress which is burning now. They are saying such things because their dreams have now turned into ashes," Modi said.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared a video of the BJP candidate in Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

"At a rally in Kolhapur, BJP candidate and current BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik's sister Shamika Mahadik asked whether you will hand over the country to Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi? People responded 'Rahul'!," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X, while sharing the video. PTI SKC ZMN