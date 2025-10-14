Feast served to Kerala minister before it was offered to deity sparks controversy

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 14 (PTI) A ritual controversy has erupted over the famous Aranmula Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya after allegations surfaced that the traditional feast was served to Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and other dignitaries before being offered to the deity of the Parthasarathi Temple.

The temple's tantri (chief priest), Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathirippad, informed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that a breach of custom had occurred and called for corrective rituals.

In a letter to the board, he directed that the organisers—including members of the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, the temple advisory committee, and Devaswom officials—must appear before the deity, make a public offering, and atone for the lapse.

The letter did not specify the nature of the breach or who was responsible.

The Tantri also instructed that an 11-para (a local measurement) rice feast be prepared, with offerings first made in the temple kitchen before being served to devotees.

Bhattathirippad further suggested in his letter that top officials and those who violated the custom should take an oath to ensure such a mistake is not repeated.

When asked for his reaction, Minister Vasavan said it was the tantri himself who served the sadya that day, and that a reply from him alone would be sufficient.

TDB President P S Prasanth said the issue had not come to his notice.

Sources said there has been widespread talk of a ritual breach during the Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya, but the Palliyoda Seva Sangham insists that all customary procedures and rituals were properly followed.

The feast, held on the birthday of Aranmula Parthasarathi, is traditionally supposed to be served only after being offered to the deity and after the noon puja, according to some accounts.

However, K V Sambadevan, president of the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, said this year's feast was conducted in the same manner as in previous years.

According to sources, the minister arrived at the temple at 10 am, lit the ceremonial lamp, and visited the shops where the Palliyodas were preparing for the feast. He later took part in the meal at the North Mandapam.

During this time, Agriculture Minister P Prasad served food to Minister Vasavan and also joined the ceremony.

However, some Palliyoda groups and social media users allege that this happened before the offerings were made to the deity.

CPI(M) leaders and former MLAs A Padmakumar and Raju Abraham were also present with the minister.

Reports say these events have been framed as a "serious breach", sparking the current controversy.

The Vallasadya is a grand ritual feast held annually at the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple as part of the Ashtami Rohini festival marking Lord Krishna’s birthday.

Known for its scale and devotion, the event draws thousands of devotees and boatmen who are served dozens of traditional dishes in a spirit of equality and reverence.