Feat will inspire young cricketers: Cong chief Kharge on Virat Kohli scoring 50th ODI century

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday congratulated Virat Kohli for making the country proud by scoring 50th ODI century, saying the feat will inspire young cricketers. "Thank you Virat Kohli for making India proud by completing 50 centuries in ODI cricket, a testimony to your hard work and talent," he said in a post on X.

Advertisment

"Your remarkable record shall inspire young aspiring cricketers and has brought widespread happiness to the admirers of the game. Many congratulations for this phenomenal accomplishment. We wish you a brighter future ahead," Kharge added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lauded Kohli for accomplishing the feat and said, "Congratulations to Virat Kohli for creating a new world record by scoring fifty centuries in One Day International cricket - he has once again achieved this feat for India by breaking the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Best wishes to Team INDIA for the future matches." Virat Kohli on Wednesday climbed a peak that no one ever has conquered – 50th hundred in ODIs, and, rest assured, the Indian superstar will stand alone on that high point for foreseeable future.

With that century against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals, Kohli moved past his idol Sachin Tendulkar, who had held the record for most ODI centuries till now. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK