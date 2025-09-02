Feb 2020 riots: Chronology of events in Delhi HC

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events of a UAPA case linked to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in which the Delhi High Court denied bail to activists Sharjeel Iman, Umar Khalid and eight others: Feb 2020: Communal violence struck the northeast part of Delhi in February 2020 during an anti-CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act] protest which left 54 people dead and over 700 injured.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others were booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots.

Aug 2020: Imam arrested in larger conspiracy case.

Sep 2020: Khalid arrested in larger conspiracy case. Other accused were arrested in same year.

2022: Trial court dismisses bail pleas of accused persons.

2022-24: Several accused persons move Delhi High Court against bail rejection orders of trial courts.

July 9: HC reserves order on bail pleas of accused persons.

Sep 2: HC dismisses appeals of 10 accused -- Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Shadab Ahmed and Tasleem Ahmed.