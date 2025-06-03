Feb 2020 riots: Delhi court asks parties to furnish time frame for arguments on charges

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A Delhi court hearing the February 2020 riots "larger conspiracy" case has directed the prosecution and the defense to furnish the time frame to argue on charges in light of the previous judge's transfer.

Judge Sameer Bajpai was transferred by a Delhi High Court judicial order.

On June 2, Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar said the matter was scheduled for arguments on charges and the special public prosecutor (SPP) informed the court about the prosecution and five accused persons having completed their arguments on charge.

"A considerable time has already been lapsed and, therefore, arguments on the point of charge have to be expedited. Since the court has been transferred, the prosecution and the accused persons and their counsel seek sometime to consult with each other regarding the time frame to address the arguments," the judge said.

The court, as a result, directed all SPPs and defense lawyers to furnish their schedule on the time frame and the manner in which they would be addressing the arguments on charge.

The judge directed that SPPs and the counsel for the accused persons to share the schedule of arguments with each other and posted the hearing on June 6.

Several accused persons, including activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 communal riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.