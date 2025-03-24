Feb 2020 riots: Delhi court reserves order on FIR against BJP's Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on the plea seeking FIR against BJP leader and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra over his alleged role in the February 2020 riots.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia reserved the order for April 1 after hearing arguments from the prosecution, the complainant, and Mishra's counsel.

The police had told the court that "a plan" was being "hatched to shift the blame on Mishra".

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad had argued Mishra’s role was investigated already in the larger conspiracy behind the riots.

"The chats of the DPSG (Delhi Protest Support) group show that the chakka jams were planned well in advance, as early as February 15 and 17, 2020. Police investigation had revealed that a plan was hatched to shift the blame on Mishra," he said.

Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas has sought the FIR against Mishra, then SHO of Dayalpur and five others, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Satpal Sansad. PTI UK AMK