Feb 2020 riots: Delhi HC denies bail to Tasleem Ahmed in 'larger conspiracy' case

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed, accused in the February 2020 riots-related "larger conspiracy" case.

"Appeal is Dismissed," a bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar said.

Besides Ahmed, activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, and several others were booked under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.