Feb 2020 riots: Tahir Hussain moves HC, seeks interim bail to fight assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Friday sought interim bail in the Delhi High Court in a murder case related to the February 2020 riots to fight assembly polls from Mustafabad constituency on a AIMIM ticket.

The plea was listed before Justice Amit Sharma who recused himself following which it was listed before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, but wasn't taken up.

In his plea, slated to be heard on January 13, Hussain sought the reprieve from January 14 till February 9 to participate in the election process, which requires him to physically file the nomination form, open a bank account and canvass.

The application, filed by advocate Tara Narula, forms a part of Hussain's pending bail plea in the case.

Violence broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead and several injured.

According to the prosecution, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed the Dayalpur Police Station his son Ankit Sharma, who was posted in the Intelligence Bureau, was missing since February 25, 2020.

It was alleged Sharma’s mortal remains were recovered from Khajuri Khas nullah in the riot-affected area and his body bore 51 injuries.

Hussain, in the bail plea, said he had spent 4.9 years in jail and though the trial started in the case, only 20 of the 114 prosecution witnesses were examined so far.

Hussain said he had suffered a long incarceration and since there were many witnesses left to be examined, the trial wouldn't be concluded soon.

The co-accused persons, his plea said, allegedly involved in the riotous mob and committing the offence of murder were granted bail by the high court. PTI ADS AMK