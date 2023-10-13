Fed up with alcohol addiction, man slits father's throat; gets caught at cremation ground

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father by slitting his throat after being fed up with his alcohol addiction in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident came to light after the accused, Rinku Yadav, brought his father's body to the cremation ground at Paschim Vihar.

"At the cremation ground, somebody noticed a cut mark on the neck and the forearm. It was brought to the notice of the priest who then asked Yadav about it but got no satisfactory reply," a police official said.

The priest then informed the police.

"After sustained questioning, Rinku disclosed that he killed his father Satish Yadav since he was a habitual drinker and was causing trouble for the family," the police officer said.

A case has been registered and the accused arrested, police said. PTI ALK NSD NSD