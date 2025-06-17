Fed up with frequent power cuts, two men set table on fire at MSEDCL office

Amravati (Maharashtra), Jun 17 (PTI) Angry over frequent power cuts, two men barged into an MSEDCL office in the district and set fire to a table, police said on Tuesday.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident that took place at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company office at Valgaon on June 15.

While the accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a video of the incident circulated on social media. Avinash Nirmal and Vinit Tayade entered the office and asked the officials why their area suffered power outage often, said police officer Vaibhav Pansare.

Even before the officials could reply, the duo allegedly threw petrol on a table with files on it and also on one of the staff members, and set the table on fire.

The staff member moved away immediately and did not suffer any injuries. The fire was doused immediately, the police official said. PTI COR CLS KRK