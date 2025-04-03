Federalism will emerge only with end of BJP rule at Centre: TN CM Stalin

Madurai, Apr 3 (PTI) Only with the end of the BJP rule at the Centre, federalism would emerge in the country and in order to achieve that, democratic forces should be mobilised and the BJP-led union government is against state autonomy, federalism, social justice and communal harmony and in short, it is "anti-people", Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged here on Thursday.

Addressing a special seminar on federalism at the CPI-M's 24th party Congress here, Stalin said the passage of the Waqf bill, which affects the Muslims, was an attack on the Constitution and he has declared in the Assembly that this legislation would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Usurpation of state's rights through various laws, taking away state's rights over finances through the GST route and denial of nod for laws enacted by opposition-ruled states and governors functioning like politicians in such states were among the key allegations levelled by the chief minister against the Centre.

Further, the CM alleged, "you (BJP) think that there should be no states." Also, he alleged that opposition-ruled governments were threatened, governments toppled and opposition parties were split. The Centre attempted to impinge and harm federalism by way of proposed delimitation and states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka oppose it.

"The BJP is running a government that usurps Constitutional rights. This is fascism," he said and regretted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to respond to the recent resolutions of the Joint Action Committee seeking a freeze on delimitation for 25 more years, starting from next year.

Only with the end of the BJP rule at the Centre, federalism would emerge in the country and in order to achieve that, "let us mobilize democratic forces across India." The DMK voices its support for that and the Left parties should also extend support. "Let us fight together, defeat fascism," he said.

The CM said he took part in the event symbolising the ideological friendship between the Dravidian and Communist movements, since the days of reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, and DMK patriarch, late M Karunanidhi who identified himself as a communist.

The Dravidian ideology encompasses communism, and before he arrived at Madurai for the meeting, the CM said he made an announcement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that a statue of Karl Marx would be installed in Chennai and that his name is 'Stalin.' Apparently, the chief minister was named after Soviet leader, Joseph Stalin (1878-1953) by his father, late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Describing the electoral alliance between the DMK and Left parties as one that is based on ideology, the chief minister said it is forged for attaining the goal of an egalitarian society.

"Our path and journey towards change is very long and it is not a magic to happen immediately; but it is a process," the DMK President said and recalled that the Left parties and his party are together in that journey since 2019.

Reiterating that the wishful thinking of some persons yearning for the DMK-led alliance to crack would never fructify, he said no one would provide an opportunity for that to happen.

Praising Left leader Sitharam Yechury, who passed away last year, for his staunch commitment to the ideolgoy, Stalin said the very term federalism has become allergic for the rulers at the Centre and they do not like speaking in support of the rights of the state.

Stalin alleged he and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan were the most affected due to the autocratic characteristics of the BJP government at the Centre.

Asserting that the very first article of the Constitution declared India a union of states, the chief minister said it was the reason why he called the centre, the union government.

He said: "I did not say what was not there in the law. However, they were unable to tolerate even that. Their anger was a manifestation; which showed that they did not like decentralization of powers." Recalling the DMK's long campaign for state autonomy and also in support of federalism, he alleged the BJP was a "fascist government," which opposed such ideals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office favouring a non-Delhi centric, decentralization of powers. However, his rule "destroys the states," and went thoroughly against the state languages, the people of various ethnicities and one that damages the beliefs of people who have various cultures, the DMK chief alleged.

Reiterating and underscoring his allegation of "unitary, fascist regime" against the BJP at the Centre in which constitutional bodies become 'dummy', Stalin said the Saffron party could be defeated only by continuous campaigns.

"Above all, we have to be together for the sake of people's welfare. It is because, federalism in India can be saved only with the regime change at the Centre." While Modi in 2012 had demanded implementation of the recommendations of Sarkaria and Punchhi panels for strenthening ties between the Centre and states, what are the steps he had taken for implementing it? the CM asked and urged PM Modi to answer during his visit to the state during the weekend (April 6). PTI VGN VGN ROH