Fee regulations to cover all private Delhi schools: Minister Ashish Sood

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said that all 1,700 private schools in the national capital will now come under the fee regulations aimed at curbing arbitrary hikes.

Interacting with law students at Delhi University's Law Centre-II, Sood explained the provisions of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, which came into effect recently.

He said the legislation was brought in to ensure transparency, parental participation and accountability in the fee fixation process.

"Earlier, only about 300 schools that were allotted land by the DDA were regulated under the Delhi School Education Act of 1973. Now, all private schools will fall under this new law," the minister said, adding that nearly 18 lakh children study in private schools in Delhi.

Sood said the law provides for a three-tier fee regulation mechanism, beginning at the school level with a committee that includes management, teachers, parents and a government representative.

If disputes remain unresolved, they can be taken to the district and then state-level committees. All decisions will be made through consensus, and the approved fee structure will remain valid for three years, he added.

Parents will also have veto power in case of fee hikes, he said.

"No school can arbitrarily increase fees. Institutions will have to provide details of expenses, facilities and quality of teaching before proposing changes," he said.

According to the Act, schools violating the rules may face penalties ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh per student, which will double every 20 days of non-compliance. In extreme cases, cancellation of recognition is also possible.

The minister said the government's objective was not to interfere in the functioning of private schools but to protect parents from unjustified fee hikes.

"This law is meant to safeguard the interests of students and parents. It has been framed after consultations with education experts, parents and stakeholders," he said.