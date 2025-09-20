Feedback received from nearly 10,000 CGL exam aspirants on newly-launched portal: SSC

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday said its newly-launched feedback portal has received an encouraging response from candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025, with nearly 10,000 of them submitting their examination experiences within a week of its launch.

SSC officials informed that around 2,000 candidates reported alleged technical disruptions during the computer-based examination.

Each case is being carefully analysed by the commission through its regional offices, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

"Where disruptions are found to be genuine, the affected candidates will be given an opportunity to re-appear. The re-examinations will be scheduled on or before September 26," an official said.

The SSC underlined that it remains committed to ensuring fairness and transparency in the conduct of examinations.

So far, 7.16 lakh candidates have successfully taken the exam across the country.

The officials also confirmed that as on September 19, no shift was cancelled or rescheduled, indicating that the process remained smooth throughout.

The CGLE is one of the largest recruitment examinations in India, drawing participation from lakhs of aspirants seeking central government jobs.

The introduction of the feedback portal is being seen as a step towards making the process more responsive and candidate-centric, ensuring that issues are addressed in real time while maintaining the integrity of the examination system. PTI AKV RC