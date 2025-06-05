Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Jun 5 (PTI) "We all feel like we have lost someone from our family, said Vidhya Varalakshmi from Udumalaipettai, a small town in interior Tamil Nadu, which woke up to the tragic news of the death of Kamatchi Devi, 28-eight-year-old Amazon employee.

Feted as a 'daughter of the soil' by her town people, Devi was one of the 11 who died due to a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4.

"We are unable to digest that her life is snuffed out at such a young age," Varalakshmi told PTI Videos.

As the town waited for Devi's mortal remains, people poured in, expressing their grief at having to be a witness to the 'unbearable loss of the town'.

"Literally everyone in our town knows the family, as they have been running a school for the underprivileged here for nearly 40 years now. Murthy's only daughter is Devi. The school was started by Devi's grandfather. We cannot believe that this has happened to that family," said a neighbour to PTI Videos.

Devi's mortal remains reached this town at about 4.30 pm on Thursday.

Devi had completed her MS in the United States, a rare event in their part of the world, one of her relatives, Jayanthi, said.

She was of the opinion that, most likely, Devi must have given in to peer pressure and gone to the ticketed event organised at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 to celebrate RCB's historic IPL win.

"We were told that most tech companies had declared a holiday yesterday. She must have thought it would be fun to go out with her friends. What happened is really tragic. Devi had so many ideas to make the school, run by her father Murthy, popular," added Jayanthi.

Varalakshmi, who remembered Devi as being soft-spoken and extremely kind-hearted, also said that almost everyone in the town thought Devi was going to accomplish many great things.

Devi's body will be kept for public viewing at the school grounds before the last rites are performed, informed the family. PTI JR KH