Feeling free now, confident of BJP victory in Jharkhand polls: Champai Soren

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 2 (PTI) Days after quitting the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and joining the BJP, former chief minister Champai Soren on Monday said he "felt free and excited" over receiving massive support from people.

Champai, who joined the BJP recently, was given a warm welcome by his supporters upon his arrival at West Singhbhum's district headquarters Chaibasa during the day.

"I am feeling free now and excited after getting your love and affection. We have to make collective endeavour to ensure that 'lotus' (BJP's party symbol) blossoms in the Kolhan region," Soren said.

Kolhan comprises of East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

"Together, we will achieve all-round development of Jharkhand," Champai said, while exuding confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state, where assembly polls are due later this year.

Earlier, on his maiden visit to his native village Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday after joining the BJP, hundreds of party workers on motorcycles and cars rallied along with him.

People welcomed him with the beating of drums and bursting of firecrackers.