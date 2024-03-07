Feeling of pride towards Indian culture basis of national consciousness: President Murmu

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The feeling of pride towards Indian culture is the basis of our national consciousness, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday, noting that spreading cultural awareness in Sanskrit language is service to nation.

The President made the remarks at the first convocation ceremony of the Central Sanskrit University.

"The feeling of pride towards Indian culture is the basis of our national consciousness. Realising the rich culture of our country awakens a sense of pride. The heritage of our culture is preserved in the Sanskrit language. Therefore, spreading cultural awareness available in Sanskrit language is a service to the nation," she said.

"Sanskrit language has woven the diversity of our vast land into a thread of unity. Many Indian languages have been strengthened by the vocabulary of Sanskrit and those languages are flourishing in different regions and states. It is not only the language of God but it is also the language of people," Murmu added.

The President said the language in which women scholars like Gargi, Maitreyi, Apala and Lopamudra have made immortal contributions, women's participation should be maximum in that language. She was happy to note that the number of boys and girls winning a gold medal at the convocation was almost equal.

The President said countless excellent writings on spirituality and morality are available in the Sanskrit language.

"The wisdom given by the Acharyas to the people in ancient times are relevant even today and will always be useful. It should be the resolution of students to speak the truth, behave ethically, not be negligent in self-study, not turn away from duty and be conscious of auspicious works.

"By doing this you will be able to do justice to their talent and will be successful in performing their duties," she said. PTI GJS RHL