'Feels like I was Indian in previous birth,' says first-time Italian visitor to Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) "I feel I was an Indian in my previous birth," Emma, steep in Hindu culture, and a first-time visitor to Kumbh, said.

Advertisment

A grand 12-year affair, Maha Kumbh is set to open from Monday, expecting a footfall of around 40 crore people from across the country and abroad.

Camps have been set up on a small city-scale fair ground, established on the banks of Sangam – a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Emma is one of the three friends who have come from Italy for the first time to Kumbh to experience probably the largest community bath in the world.

Advertisment

"This is my first time visiting the Maha Kumbh. I am a yoga teacher, and many of my friends are Indians. I deeply admire Indian culture, and I feel as if I was Indian in my previous birth. I love Indian music, bhajans, and kirtans. The arrangements here at the Maha Kumbh are excellent," Emma, who has been staying in a camp by the river bank, said.

Her companion, Pietro, was no less captivated by the stories and decided to join his friends for the trip.

"I am a yoga practitioner and have some knowledge of Indian culture. The Kumbh Mela is the largest spiritual event of Sanatan Dharma, and this is my first visit here. When my friends planned this trip, I decided to join them to experience this extraordinary event," Pietro said.

Advertisment

Stefano, the third member of the group, said his curiosity in the Maha Kumbh was sparked by his friends from Russia, who had embraced the life of Naga Sadhus after visiting India.

"This is my first visit to the Kumbh. Some of my sadhu friends from Russia shared their experiences about the event, which inspired me to come here," he said. PTI ABN ABN VN VN