Feels like life has come full circle: family of karsevaks killed during Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) With the inauguration of the Ram Temple barely a week away, family members of the city-based karsevaks, who lost their lives 34 years ago in police firing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, find a sense of closure, anticipating joy akin to an early Diwali and Holi celebration.

In 1990, brothers Ram Kothari (22) and Sharad Kothari (20) met an untimely demise in police firing during the karseva at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Poornima, the elder sister of the Kothari brothers, shared her feelings, told PTI, "It seems life has come full circle for all of us. Our entire family is overjoyed. Since the demise of my brothers, I have made an annual pilgrimage to Ayodhya since 1992, offering prayers for the cause close to my departed brothers - the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. I believe the souls of my brothers will now find peace. It's akin to experiencing a second Diwali and Holi for all of us." According to Poornima, her brothers were regular attendees at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha near their residence in Burrabazar, central Kolkata.

"They responded to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's call for Kar Seva and went to Ayodhya. They sacrificed their lives for a noble cause. I am immensely proud of my brothers," she affirmed.

Poornima and her family have already reached Ayodhya, having been extended an invitation by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22, with the grand "Pran Pratistha" ceremony expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and more than 6,000 attendees. PTI PNT MNB