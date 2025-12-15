Feels like six years: Family of teen killed in Ahmedabad plane crash still mourns

Ahmedabad, Dec 15 (PTI) Six months after the Ahmedabad plane crash, time seems to have stood still for the family of 14-year-old Akash Patni, one of those who lost their lives in the tragedy on June 12.

Unable to bear the silence in their home, Akash's mother now spends most nights outside, while his father says no compensation can ever fill the void left by their son’s death.

"It has only been six months since the tragedy, but for us, it feels like six years," Akash's father, Sureshbhai Patni, told PTI.

Sureshbhai no longer runs their family's tea stall, while his wife is still recovering from burn injuries suffered during the crash. For them, life has not moved forward since that devastating June afternoon.

Unable to bear the loss, they are now planning to shift from Ahmedabad.

Akash had gone to deliver lunch to his mother at the family's small tea stall near the BJ Medical College hostel in Meghaninagar when disaster struck.

Moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, Air India flight AI-171 bound for London crashed, killing 260 persons. The victims included 241 persons onboard the plane, while 19, including Akash, died on the ground where the aircraft fell.

Akash was the youngest among four siblings. He has three elder sisters.

His mother, Sitaben, who still carries visible burn marks from the crash, said in a choked voice, "I tried to save my child, but he succumbed to his severe burn injuries." Struggling to cope with the void that lingers in her home, Sitaben spends most nights outside, sitting on an old bed laid in a parking area near their residence.

"I cannot sleep inside the house anymore. My child is not there," the distraught mother said.

The family lives at Laxminagar settlement in the Ghoda Camp area, barely 5 km from the airport.

As an aircraft flew overhead during the conversation, Sitaben looked away. "I no longer look at planes passing overhead. I hate them now," she said.

Akash's father, Sureshbhai Patni, said the family is preparing to leave Ahmedabad.

"We cannot live here anymore. We are planning to shift to Patan, away from this airport and the city that took away our child," he said.

Asked about compensation, Sureshbhai said that Air India and the Tata Group have paid the promised amount.

"But nothing can bring back what we have lost. It has only been six months since the tragedy, but for us, it feels like six years," he said.

A portion of the compensation was used to clear debts, while some has been set aside for the customary rituals after 12 months, Sureshbhai said. "Most of the amount has been saved," he added.