FEFKA announces formation of 7-member panel to combat drug abuse on movie sets

Kochi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) on Wednesday announced the formation of a seven-member panel to tackle drug abuse on movie sets, in response to increasing instances of the menace in the state.

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan said the vigilant committee would comprise the director of the movie, it's production controller, technicians and representatives of various other sections.

The consumption of drugs will not be tolerated on film sets at any cost and any violations would be promptly referred to the law enforcement, he told reporters here.

"We are announcing the formation of the panel as part of a self-regulation initiative. Our focus is more on internal regulation than imposing external restrictions," Unnikrishnan said.

As responsible film professionals, it is their collective duty to eradicate such harmful tendencies, he said adding that movie sets are their workspace.

The filmmaker further said the FEFKA representatives held discussions with Excise Minister M B Rajesh, police and excise personnel before taking the decision.

At a time when even IT parks and educational institutions are under the surveillance of law enforcement in the wake of increasing instances of drug abuse, authorities want a similar constructive intervention in the film sector also, he added.

FEFKA is a confederation of 21 trade unions in Kerala's film industry. PTI LGK ROH