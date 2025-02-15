Felt immense spiritual bliss: VP Dhankhar after paying obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K

Katra (J&K), Feb 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday and said he felt immense spiritual bliss after visiting the temple.

Dhankhar reached Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine, on a day-long trip to preside as the chief guest over the 10th convocation ceremony of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

After attending the convocation ceremony, the vice president, accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, went to the cave shrine on a helicopter in the afternoon and offered his prayers, officials said.

He was received by Anshul Garg, the chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Garg briefed Dhankhar about various developmental projects to facilitate the pilgrims.

The vice president also visited the Bhairon temple near the shrine, the officials said.

Sharing pictures of his visit to the Vaishno Devi and Bhairon baba shrines on X, Dhankhar said, "...Today, I felt immense spiritual bliss after the darshan of the deity at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The supernatural energy and devotion of this holy place, a symbol of devotion, faith and divinity, located on the Trikuta hills, is unforgettable." The vice president also said he derived immense peace, a divine experience and spiritual energy from the visit to the temple.

Dhankhar said he prayed for a bright future for the country and happiness and prosperity for all.

Dhankhar was originally scheduled to visit the SMVDU camp for the convocation on December 27 last year but his trip was rescheduled due to the state mourning announced by the Centre following the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Earlier in the day, the vice president was received by the LG and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Jammu airport.

Several delegations also met Dhankhar during his day-long visit, the officials said.