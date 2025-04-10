Felt like some movie was on: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on announcement of her name for post

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) It seemed as if a reel or movie was on and everything would be normal after it ended, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recalled her reaction to her name being announced for the top post.

In an interview with PTI on Wednesday, Gupta said she did not receive any phone call or message from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over being designated as the chief minister and instead, the announcement was made straightaway.

"I had to pinch myself to get assured that it was not a dream after I took oath at the Ramlila Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

"Then I felt that I am here and I have to do the job of the chief minister," she added.

Gupta said she learnt that she was in the running for the chief minister's post through news channels when they started flashing her name as a top contender.

"Afterwards, at the legislature party meeting, it became clear. Till then I had not received any communication from the party or anywhere else," she added.

The second woman chief minister of the BJP in Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Gupta said during the legislature party meeting, she prayed to god to give her only such responsibilities that she can handle.

"I was not thinking that I would become the chief minister. On the contrary, I was thinking what would happen if I became the chief minister by any chance. I was thinking 'Oh god, just give me what I can handle'." After the BJP decided to elevate her to the top post, she realised that new responsibility has fallen on her. "Since then I have been constantly trying to fulfil the responsibility," Gupta said.

Asked if she received any phone call from anyone informing her that she would be appointed as the chief minister, Gupta said, "I did not receive any phone call from anyone." The system has changed now, she said, adding that earlier, people would sit next to the phone waiting for calls and not go anywhere lest they missed it, she said.

Neither any phone call nor any message came and the party directly announced her name as the chief minister of Delhi, Gupta said.

She said it felt like some dream when she heard that she would be the chief minister.

"I was not sure what to say or think. It felt as if some reel, some movie, some dream is on and when the eyes open, everything will be normal," she said.

But soon it became apparent that it was not a dream but reality, Gupta said. "I realised that I had become the Delhi chief minister and would have to do the job." The BJP returned to power in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in February's election.

Gupta (50), elected as the MLA from Shalimar Bagh defeating her AAP rival Bandana Kumari with a margin of more than 29,000 votes, took oath as the chief minister, along with her cabinet, at the Ramlila Maidan on February 20.