Felt proud to see Kash Patel take oath on Bhagavad Gita: Relative in Gujarat

Vadodara, Fe 22 (PTI) A relative of FBI director Kash Patel said on Saturday that the people of his native village in Gujarat were proud to see him take oath on the Bhagavad Gita and keep India’s culture alive.

New York-born Patel (44), who belongs to the Patidar community, has become the first Indian-American to lead the premier law enforcement agency of the United States. He took oath as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday.

“My father and Kash’s grandfather were cousins. I feel proud to see him heading the FBI,” said his uncle Krishnakant Patel, who lives in Vadodara city.

Kash Patel traces his roots to Bhadran village in Gujarat’s Anand district, from where his family migrated to Africa 70 to 80 years ago, according to his community members.

“It is a matter of great pride to see how he has kept the Indian culture alive by taking oath on Bhagavad Gita... We (me and the people of his native village) are proud of his achievements. We are very happy,” said Krishnakant Patel.

Chh Gam Patidar Mandal, an organisation of the Patidar community from six villages or towns, including Bhadran, in Anand, maintains a ‘vanshavali’ (family tree) of its members.

“In the vanshavali, we have names of Kash Patel’s father Pramod Patel and also his brothers and grandfather,” said secretary of the organisation and Anand district BJP president Rajesh Patel.

According to Rajesh Patel, the family had returned for a brief time to India after their expulsion from Uganda in the 1970s. They subsequently shifted to the US, where Kash Patel was born in 1980, he said.

Indians who migrated to Uganda were expelled from the African country by dictator Idi Amin who seized power in a military coup in 1971. In 1972, he ordered the Indian community to leave his country in 90 days.

"We are Gujarati,” he had told PTI in an earlier interview in the US. PTI COR KA PD NR