Female advocate accuses SHO of rape after being booked for assaulting woman constable in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 25 (PTI) After being booked for allegedly assaulting a woman and a female head constable at Sector 50 police station here, a female advocate has accused the Station House Officer (SHO) of rape, harassment and inhumane behaviour, police said.

Based on the female advocate's complaint, a Zero FIR was registered at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi police station.

After receiving the Zero FIR from Delhi Police, Gurugram Police has formed an SIT (special investigation team) headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Against Women) Surendra Kaur for fair investigation into both the cases.

According to the advocate's complaint lodged at the Sabzi Mandi station, she was called to the Sector 50 station on May 22 night on the pretext of questioning in a case and was forcibly made to sit there till about 3 am. During this time, the SHO behaved indecently with her and also committed serious sexual harassment. The SHO misused his position and tortured her physically and mentally, the complaint said.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said that on May 21, a case was registered against the advocate at Sector 50 police station under the sections pertaining to assault of a public servant and obstruction in discharge of official duty.

"All the allegations made in the Zero FIR will be investigated impartially. But it is also clear that the case of assault already registered against the advocate in the Sector 50 police station has been registered under a completely legal process. An SIT has been formed for impartial investigation of both the cases," the spokesperson said.

Police said a dowry case was going on between a couple at the women's police station in Sector 51. After both the parties were given a counselling at the police station on May 21, a fight broke out between them outside the station over some issue.

Officers at the women's police station informed the Sector 50 station about the fight, following which police from there arrived and took the couple away. The female advocate requested to accompany her client, but the police refused.

After a while, the female advocate reached Sector 50 police station and allegedly started beating the client's wife. When a woman constable intervened, the advocate allegedly abused and beat her as well.

After this, based on the woman constable's complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 50 station against the advocate, who was arrested and released on bail.

The advocate then approached the Delhi Police, who registered a Zero FIR. An SIT was subsequently formed to probe both the cases, police said.

After being contacted, the SHO of Sector-50 police station, Inspector Satyawan, said that the allegations against him were fabricated and completely false. He said the advocate must have made the allegations to save herself from the assault case registered against her. PTI COR RUK RUK