Female air traveller arrested with hydroponic weed at IGI Airport

New Delhi,Nov 11 (PTI) The Customs department has arrested an Indian female passenger from the IGI Airport after 20 vacuum-sealed packets containing hydroponic weed were found concealed inside small cloth bags in her possession, officials said on Tuesday.

The traveller, who falsely claimed to be an officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), arrived at the IGI airport from Bangkok on November 8.

Giving details of the arrest, Customs officials said based on profiling, the IGI Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) kept the female passenger under surveillance.

During monitoring, the passenger was seen entering the washroom, where she changed from a black jacket to a grey jacket bearing an NIA emblem, apparently to impersonate a government officer and evade Customs checks.

The passenger was intercepted she crossed the green channel. On X-ray screening, suspicious images were observed in her baggage.

When questioned, she falsely claimed to be an NIA officer and produced an identity card appearing to be fake, the officials said.

On detailed examination, 20 vacuum-sealed packets of hydroponic weed weighing 11.350 kg were recovered from bags bearing the NIA emblem, they said.

A team from NIA was also called to verify her credentials and assist in the investigation, which confirmed that she was not an officer/staff of the agency.

The case is under investigation and legal actions are being taken as per the law, the official said. PTI ACB ARI