Female Asiatic lion cub dies at zoo in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Dec 22 (PTI) An 83-day-old female Asiatic lion cub died at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here on Monday following a severe intestinal complication, officials said.

G Mangamma, curator of Vizag Zoo, said the cub was under maternal care and had been under close veterinary supervision after it gradually stopped taking food over the past five days.

"An 83-day-old female lion cub, which was under maternal care, passed away early this morning (Monday). Over the past five days, the cub had gradually stopped taking feed and was under close veterinary observation," Mangamma said in an official press release.

She said that despite timely medical intervention and continuous monitoring by the veterinary team, the cub could not be revived.

According to Mangamma, the cause of death was intussusception, a serious medical condition in which a part of the intestine slides into an adjacent section, leading to obstruction of blood supply and severe complications.

She said a post-mortem examination was conducted by the zoo veterinarian, and the findings confirmed that the death occurred due to Intussusception. PTI MS STH ROH