Female attendant at school held for beating 4-year-old in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI) A four-year-old nursery student was allegedly beaten by a female helper at a school here, police said on Sunday.

Following a complaint from the child’s parents, a case was registered against the staffer, and she was taken into custody, they added.

A video of the incident, circulated on social media, purportedly shows the attendant hitting the child and pushing her to the ground.

In their complaint, the girl's parents alleged that the attendant had intentionally assaulted their daughter.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and the attendant was taken into custody, an official at the Jeedimetla police station said.

Further investigation is underway.