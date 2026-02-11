Female cabin crew supervisor accuses colleague of outraging her modesty at Gurugram hotel

Gurugram, Feb 11 (PTI) A 28-year-old female cabin crew supervisor with a domestic airline has accused a colleague of allegedly trying to outrage her modesty after she allowed him to stay in the hotel room she had booked here, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 29 police station, they said, adding that officials are verifying the facts of the case and action will be taken soon.

The woman filed the complaint on Sunday, they said.

According to the police, the woman stated that she was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun with her colleague on Saturday. After failing to find an accommodation near Bulandshahr, they decided to return to Delhi but halted in Gurugram.

The woman said she booked a hotel room for herself in Sector 29, but allowed her colleague to share it when he told her he didn't have sufficient money.

However, he touched her inappropriately after she fell asleep, the complaint said.

A senior police officer said an investigation is on. PTI COR RUK RUK