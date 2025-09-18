Female candidates take centre stage as Delhi University votes for new student leaders

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) "Representation is not just about promises in a manifesto. Seeing women stand on the stage, campaign and speak for themselves is powerful," said Tanya, a second-year student from Kirori Mal College.
Amid the buzz of loudspeakers and the clutter of flyers, what stood out for many in this year's Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections was the visibility of female candidates leading from the front.
Voting for the DUSU polls saw around 35 per cent turnout till 2.30 pm on Thursday.
At polling centres across the university, first-year students arrived in groups, many dropped off by parents eager to let them witness the atmosphere first-hand, while others came in carpools or crowded cabs.
With classes suspended, groups of students stood outside polling booths talking about their experience.
"We have only seen Delhi University elections on Instagram reels. Today we are living inside that reel. You learn so much about elections when you actually see them," said Amrita, a first-year student from Hindu College.
She said her parents told her to go early and stay till the evening. "They told me this is like a sneak peak into how the real elections work," she added.
"This will stay with us as our first big memory of university life," Amrita said.
Aditya, another first-year student, said "We came in a group of six. We had no classes, so we decided to make a whole day out of it. It was fun and chaotic at the same time." Female students said the DUSU elections felt different this year because of the candidates in fray. NSUI fielded its first woman presidential candidate in 17 years, while the Left alliance focused its campaign on gender-inclusive policies, including menstrual leave, gender-neutral washrooms and queer sensitisation, they said.
"This time women are in real positions of leadership, not just symbolic posts. It makes me feel like our issues will not be brushed aside so easily," said Hrithika, a second year student from Hindu College.
Others pointed to the visibility of women on the ground.
"The Students' Federation of India-All India Students' Association (SFI-AISA) alliance has spoken about gender-neutral spaces and queer sensitisation. Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has promised menstrual leave and stronger safety," said Neha, a student from Kirori Mal College.
She said these are relevant issues that they actually discuss among peers.
Even among those who were less certain about manifestos, the visibility of female leaders made an impact. "When I saw the groups and the energy, I knew who I wanted to support. It is different from men telling us what women need," said Shreya, a second-year student.
By afternoon, the streets of Delhi University were filled with students exchanging stories and laughing over the flyers and coupons that they had received.