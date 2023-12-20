Female cheetah released in the wild at Kuno national park

Bhopal: A female cheetah was shifted out of an enclosure and released in the wild at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday, an official said.

Female cheetah `Veera' was released in the Nayagaon forest range which falls under the Pipalbaori tourist zone, a release issued by the chief conservator of forest (tiger project) stated.

Two male cheetahs -- Agni and Vayu -- were released in the Parond forest range under the Ahera tourism zone of the national park three days ago.

Tourists can now see these three cheetahs in the wild, the release said.

After six adult cheetahs, imported from South Africa and Namibia as part of an ambitious reintroduction program, died at the park due to various reasons between March and August 2023, the remaining 15 cheetahs were kept in bomas (enclosure) where veterinarians monitored their health.

Under the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, eight Namibian cheetahs were brought to the KNP on September 17, 2022. In February this year, 12 more cheetahs arrived at the park from South Africa.

In March, four cubs were born to the Namibian cheetah `Jwala', of which three died in May.