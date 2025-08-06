College student 'immolates self' following blackmail by boyfriend in Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A female college student died after she allegedly immolated herself at her house in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday over blackmail by her boyfriend, police said.

This was the third incident of a woman dying of burn injuries in Odisha since July 12.

The fresh incident took place in Kathiapada village in Pattamundai (Rural) police station area in the morning.

The father of the woman, who was aged around 20 years, claimed she poured an inflammable substance over herself and set herself on fire in their house when she was alone.

"She was in a relationship with a man and was being blackmailed by him," he claimed.

He claimed that she had filed a police complaint six months ago, but no action was taken.

"The police asked my daughter to block the man's mobile number if he was harassing her," the father said.

Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kataria reached the spot and said, "I have seen the body. Her father claimed that she died by suicide. The matter will be investigated." This was the third such incident in Odisha since July 12.

A 20-year-old female student of FM College in Balasore immolated herself on the college campus on July 12, and died two days later while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Another 15-year-old girl from Balanga area of Puri district also died from burn injuries on August 2.