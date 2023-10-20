Female constable hangs self in hostel in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Oct 20(PTI) A female constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her room in police lines, police said on Friday.

Circle officer (City) Ashutosh Kumar said, "... Meenu Dhama was found hanging inside the hostel for female constables in the district police lines at around 9 pm on Thursday." She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. No suicide note was recovered from near the body.

Dhama was a resident of Baghpat district and was attached to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Unnao Police. Her body was sent for a post mortem examination.