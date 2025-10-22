Female cop nets criminal absconding in firing case in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old man absconding in a firing case in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar was nabbed after a female police officer lured him into meeting her through social media, police said on Wednesday.

On April 2, a gunshot was fired at a man named Pradeep and his niece was struck with the gun's butt.

Rahul Matad was part of the group involved in the violence. After the incident, he demaped and was declared a proclaimed offender. While he was in hiding, a female police officer sent him a request over social media through her original profile and started a conversation with him. After being in contact for over a month, she asked him to meet her. This is how he was nabbed. A resident of Wazirpur Industrial Area, Rahul is a dreaded criminal with a notorious background. He was earlier booked in a 2019 murder case registered at the same police station.

"The case dates back to April 2, when a woman, Mishika, reported that around 1 am, she saw four men, identified as Sahil alias Chikna, Dinesh alias Nanga, Rahul alias Matad, and Krishna Jha, abusing and physically assaulting her uncle, Pradeep, following a heated altercation over a personal dispute," a police officer said.

When Mishika tried to intervene, Dinesh allegedly hit her with the butt of a pistol, causing her to fall to the ground. He then fired a gunshot at Pradeep, who narrowly escaped, the officer said.

A case was filed under several sections of the BNS and the Arms Act in connection with the violence. While the other accused were arrested earlier, Rahul managed to dodge arrest. Police said they apprehended him from Wazirpur Industrial Area and extracted a confession from him. PTI SSJ VN VN