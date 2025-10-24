Female doctor suicide shows law and order breakdown in Maharashtra: Congress

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) The Opposition Congress on Friday hit out at the Mahayuti government over the suicide of a female doctor posted at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district, for which two cops are under the lens, saying the incident reflects a breakdown in law and order.

The incident raises grave concerns about the safety of women when those entrusted with their protection reportedly turned perpetrators, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, referring to the policemen named by the deceased in her suicide note.

The 28-year-old doctor, originally hailing from Beed district in central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town late on Thursday night, police said.

In a suicide note written on her palm, the physician, posted in Satara district in western Maharashtra, accused two policemen of rape and mental harassment, they said.

According to the suicide note, she was allegedly harassed four times by Police Sub-Inspector Prashant Bankar (one of the two cops named by the victim), causing severe mental trauma, Sawant stated.

Pointing out that if an educated professional felt compelled to take such an extreme step, the plight of ordinary women could be even more vulnerable, he said in a statement.

The incident clearly reflects a breakdown in law and order in the state, Sawant claimed.

"Authorities have been urged to ensure swift justice. There are demands for the accused to face the severest punishment and for the case to be fast-tracked in court to restore public confidence in the law enforcement system," the Congress spokesperson maintained.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the immediate suspension of the policemen named by the doctor in her suicide note.

The other policeman named in the note was sub-inspector Gopal Badane, whom the doctor accused of raping and sexually harassing her on multiple occasions. PTI MR RSY