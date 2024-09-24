Female elephant dies due to apparent electrocution in Kerala

Thrissur(Kerala), Sep 24 (PTI) A female elephant died due to apparent electrocution near a tribal colony close to the Peechi wildlife sanctuary in this district, forest officials said on Tuesday.

The pachyderm was found dead near an electric fence at Maniyankinar here in the morning by residents of the area and the forest department was informed, officials said.

While electrocution is suspected to be the reason for the elephant's death, it can be confirmed only after a post mortem, they said.

Electric fences have been put up in various places in the state to protect property and cultivation near forests from frequent incursions by wild animals, including elephants. PTI HMP HMP ROH