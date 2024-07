Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Jul 27 (PTI) A female elephant was found dead in the Theppakadu forest range of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris district on Saturday, a senior forest official said.

A team of Forest department personnel that was patrolling in the Theppakadu area found the dead elephant today. The carcass has been sent for post-mortem and samples have been sent to the laboratory to ascertain the cause of death, the official said. PTI COR SS